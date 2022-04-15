JPMorgan Chase credit card delinquency rate roughly flat in March
Apr. 15, 2022 1:31 PM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE:JPM) credit card metrics are staying stable in March, the bank disclosed in an SEC filing on Friday.
- Its credit card delinquency rate of 0.71% was little changed from 0.72% in February and stays well below the 0.89% rate in March 2021.
- The net charge-off rate of 1.09% in March 2022, rose slightly from 1.04% in February and compares with 2.03% in March 2021.
- The card trust principal receivables of $10.19B at the end of the month increased from $10.05B at the beginning of March.
