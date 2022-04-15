Citi credit card net charge-off rate rises 11 basis points in March
Apr. 15, 2022 6:24 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Citibank (NYSE:C) credit card net charge-off for March increased to 1.23% from 1.12% in February, the company disclosed in an SEC filing on Friday. But it's still below 2.49% in March 2021.
- Its delinquency rate of 0.87% edged up from 0.85% in February and compared with 1.26% in the same month a year ago.
- Lending picked up in March, with principal receivables rising to $23.58B from $23.37B.
