Apr. 15, 2022 6:24 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • Citibank (NYSE:C) credit card net charge-off for March increased to 1.23% from 1.12% in February, the company disclosed in an SEC filing on Friday. But it's still below 2.49% in March 2021.
  • Its delinquency rate of 0.87% edged up from 0.85% in February and compared with 1.26% in the same month a year ago.
  • Lending picked up in March, with principal receivables rising to $23.58B from $23.37B.
