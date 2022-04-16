Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) is keeping up some recent momentum in streaming engagement, with its second straight animation blockbuster continuing to lead in viewer eyeballs.

Turning Red, a straight-to-streaming release from Disney's Pixar, led for the second straight week in Nielsen's latest overall weekly streaming ratings (for March 14-20), with 1.675 billion minutes streamed.

That's only about a 2% drop-off from last week, when Turning Red became Disney's latest film to stream more than 1 billion minutes in a single week. (Encanto spent 10 weeks streaming 1 billion minutes-plus before recently breaking that streak.)

Turning Red again topped some strong performers for Netflix (NFLX) - film The Adam Project (1.339 billion minutes streamed) and series The Last Kingdom (1.317 billion). Those were followed by Encanto (DIS), still no slouch with 827 million minutes streamed.

Rounding out the top 10 was another slew of Netflix (NFLX) series and miniseries: NCIS (735 million minutes), CoComelon (721 million), Good Girls (689 million), Bad Vegan (609 million), Criminal Minds (599 million) and Inventing Anna (598 million).

Netflix (NFLX) captured the top nine acquired programs, led by NCIS, CoComelon and Good Girls; Disney (DIS) made an entry on that chart at No. 10 with Bluey (275 million minutes).

Netflix (NFLX) has returned to some fairly heavy domination of the original series ratings chart as well, with eight of the top 10 slots. Amazon Prime Video (AMZN) came in at No. 5 with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (482 million) and No. 9 with Upload (359 million).

As mentioned, movies were led by Turning Red, The Adam Project and Encanto, though that was followed up by three Netflix entries: A Walk Among the Tombstones at No. 4 (420 million), Rescued by Ruby at No. 5 (306 million) and Black Crab at No. 6 (271 million). Disney (DIS) also placed Cheaper by the Dozen on the chart at No. 7 (242 million), and Hulu landed at No. 9 with erotic thriller Deep Water (206 million minutes).

(A reminder that Nielsen streaming ratings incorporate viewing from five major streamers: Amazon Prime Video (AMZN), Apple TV+ (AAPL), Disney+ (DIS), Hulu (DIS) (CMCSA) and Netflix (NFLX).)

On Thursday, Morgan Stanley cut back on its Netflix price target (while staying upbeat long-term), expecting some near-term subscriber challenges.