What to expect from Halliburton's Q1 earnings?
Apr. 18, 2022 9:39 AM ETHalliburton Company (HAL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.2B (+21.7% Y/Y).
- Halliburton (HAL) posted better-than-expected Q4 results, swinging to a profit and reporting revenues of $4.28B (+32.1% Y/Y). The dividend hike to $0.12/share from $0.045/share was the company's first payout increase since late 2014.
- CEO Jeff Miller says he is "excited about the accelerating multi-year upcycle... I expect the macro industry environment to remain supportive and the international and North America markets to continue their simultaneous growth."
- Morgan Stanley previewed Q1 results for the oilfield service sector on April 11, increasing price targets across the sector. The sector is up 50% year to date and now back to pre-Covid levels.
- Meanwhile, Wells Fargo rated Halliburton (HAL) at Equal Weight, noting international oilfield services markets are "poised for strong and durable recoveries through year-end 2023 at a minimum". Goldman Sachs also listed HAL among energy stocks with high and stable gross margins.
- Shares have been rallying, driven recently by supply concerns linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine giving a boost to crude. Brent Futures (CO1:COM) surged 42% YTD, while WTI crude oil reached a 14-year high of $130.50/bbl in early March. Halliburton (HAL) is +69.90% YTD.
- Here's a look at its YTD price return compared with peers:
- A recent SA contributor analysis noted that Halliburton (HAL) poses some risks, but is positioned more for the upside with "growth catalysts in international, technology expansion, and margin expansion".
- Over the last 2 years, HAL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward.