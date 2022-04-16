Elon Musk is said to be talking to investor who would partner with him on an offer for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).

A new plan involving partners could be announced within days, according to a NYPost report, which cited sources familiar. One scenario would be for Musk to team up with private equity firm Silver Lake, which reportedly was going to co-invest with Musk when he was considering taking Tesla (TSLA) private in 2018.

The news comes after Twittter (TWTR) on Friday announced it adopted a shareholder rights plan - a "poison pill" designed to keep control in the company from being consolidated in the wake of Elon Musk's surprise effort to take control of the company.

It wasn't clear if the Musk would give Twitter (TWTR) a new offer with the partners, potentially raising his $54.20/share bid, or if the partners would just go in on the original offer, the NYPost reported. Silver Lake's CEO Egon Durban is a Twitter board member.

Along with Musk, private-equity firm Thoma Bravo is reported to be taking a look at a rival bid for Twitter (TWTR). Thoma Bravo told Twitter it's evaluating an alternate bid for the company, Bloomberg and Reuters reported on Friday.

At a Thursday afternoon all-hands meeting, Twitter (TWTR) CEO Parag Agrawal said the board was still evaluating Musk's $43 billion, $54.20/share offer to buy the company.