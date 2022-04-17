The earning season of large-cap pharma is set to kick off this week with the first quarter financials of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). However, amid a recent selloff and a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases, its rival Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has gained attention on Wall Street over the prospects for its COVID-related sales.

Despite a sharp recovery last month, Pfizer (PFE) continues to trade 10% lower than its level at the start of the year, while J&J (JNJ) and Merck (MRK), two of its pharma rivals with COVID-reliant businesses, have added ~5% and ~12%, respectively.

“For Pfizer, forecasting Comirnaty and Paxlovid remains a challenge,” Mizuho analysts led by Vamil Divan wrote this week, referring to the company’s COVID-19 vaccine and the antiviral by their brand names. With its 4Q 2021 results in February, the New York-based pharma giant projected $98B – $102B in revenue for this year, with more than half of the estimate attributed to the vaccine and pill sales at the midpoint of the forecast, based on contracts signed as of late-January.

Citing IQVIA prescription trends, Mizuho expects the company to report 1Q 2022 revenue in line with the consensus. However, the analysts project lower than expected sales for Paxlovid, the breast cancer therapy, Ibrance and JAK inhibitor, Xeljanz.

Meanwhile, the sales of the COVID-19 vaccine could exceed Street forecasts driven by the demand outside the U.S., the team wrote, adding that sales of Pfizer's (PFE) heart failure therapy, Vyndamax, could also surpass expectations.

However, citing lower estimates for Comirnaty and Paxlovid, the firm has cut the 1Q revenue and EPS estimates for the company by ~12% and ~9% to $24.79B and $1.57, respectively.

Despite the success with the vaccine and pill, Mizuho reiterates the Neutral rating and $55 per share target on Pfizer (PFE) as the analysts point to the need for “more signs of pipeline success that will have a greater impact on Pfizer’s 2026-2030 outlook.”

The murky prospects for Pfizer’s (PFE) COVID-19 vaccine, its leading revenue generator last year, seem to have weighed on its valuation. Just last week, data analytics firm Airfinity cut the 2022 sales forecast for the vaccine by 15%.

However, after a two-month decline, the COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the U.S. again, fueled by highly transmissible Omicron BA. 2 subvariant. The data from Johns Hopkins University indicate that the daily new cases have climbed 14% since the start of April to approximately 32,000 cases per day, The Financial Times reported Saturday.

A potential uptick in COVID cases could make Pfizer's (PFE) valuation even more attractive, particularly after the recent selloff. On a non-GAAP basis, Pfizer’s (PFE) forward P/E stands at ~7.4x, with a ~42% discount to the five-year average, while those of rivals Merck (MRK) and J&J (JNJ), which attributed ~10% and ~3% of 2022 revenue forecast to COVID-related sales, hover around ~12.0x and ~17.1x, respectively.

To become more constructive on Pfizer's (PFE) thesis, Divan and the Mizuho team seek further clarity on how the company will deploy the cashflows it generated from the vaccine and pill to improve its long-term outlook.

At a time the biotech valuations look compelling, the company appears to be on the deal hunt. Last month, it completed the acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotech focused on immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Announcing a proposed $525M deal to acquire privately-held ReViral, Pfizer (PFE) said early this month that the clinical-stage biopharma company could add over $1.5B in annual revenue if its programs become successful.