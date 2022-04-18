Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Q1 earnings topped the consensus estimate as net interest income rose and loan and deposit growth continued.

"Net interest income increased by $1.4B versus the year-ago quarter supported by strong loan and deposit growth," said Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick. Going forward, and with the forward curve expectation of rising interest rates, we anticipate realizing more of the benefit of our deposit franchise.

Q1 EPS of $0.80 vs. average analyst estimate of $0.74, vs. $0.82 in Q4 2021 and $ in the year-ago quarter.

The company said it has no material direct exposure to Russia. It has ~$700M in lending and counterparty exposure, substantially of of which is lending. All of those loans have been downgraded and reported in reservable criticized with increased allowance coverage in Q1.

Average loan and lease balances for the quarter rose 8% Y/Y to $978B. Average deposits rose 13% to $2.0T.

Q1 net interest income of $11.6B increased from $11.4B in Q4 2021 and $10.2B in Q1 2021.

Q1 noninterest income of $11.7B vs. $10.7B in Q4 and $12.6B in Q1 2021.

Provision for credit losses was $30M, including a net reserve release of $362M, vs. a benefit of $489M in the previous quarter and a benefit of $1.86B in the same quarter a year ago.

Consumer Banking revenue of $8.81B slipped from $8.91B in Q4 and increased from $8.07B in Q1 2021, while net income of $2.98B compares with $3.12B in Q4 and $2.68B in Q1 2021.

Global Wealth and Investment Management total revenue of $5.48B vs. $5.40B in Q4 2021 and $4.97B in the year-ago quarter; net income of $1.13B vs. $1.23B in Q4 and $883M in Q1 2021.

Global Banking total revenue of $5.19 fell from $5.91B in the previous quarter and rose from $4.63B in Q1 2021; net income of $1.72B vs. $2.67B in Q4 and $2.17B in the year-ago quarter.

Global Markets total revenue of $5.29B vs. $3.82B in Q4 and $6.20B in Q1 2021; net income, excluding net DVA, was $1.54B, compared with $667M in the previous quarter and $2.06B in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Earlier, Bank of America GAAP EPS of $0.80 beats by $0.05, revenue of $23.2B beats by $110M