China Eastern Airlines (CEA) said Sunday it returned its Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737-800 jetliners back to the skies for commercial flights, less than a month since the fatal crash that led the company to ground 223 of the aircraft.

Data from Flightradar24 showed China Eastern flight MU5843, operated by a three-year-old Boeing 737-800 aircraft, took off from the city of Kunming on Sunday morning and landed roughly an hour later in Chengdu.

China Eastern said it conducted systematic tests, structural checkups and verified airworthiness data for each of the aircraft, and test flights would be carried out on all planes before they resumed commercial services.

A China Eastern flight from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed on March 21, killing 123 passengers and nine crew members.