Volta GAAP EPS of -$0.77 misses by $0.58, revenue of $12.1M misses by $0.22M
Apr. 18, 2022 12:33 AM ETVolta Inc. (VLTA), VLTA.WSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Volta press release (NYSE:VLTA): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.77 misses by $0.58.
- Revenue of $12.1M (+44.0% Y/Y) misses by $0.22M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $30.7M loss, compared to $12.9M loss in the prior-year period.
- Cash and marketable securities were $262.3M as of December 31, 2021.
- First quarter 2022: Revenue in the range of $8 million to $8.5 million vs. consensus of $9.82M.
- Full year 2022: Revenue in the range of $70 million to $80 million vs. consensus of $74.27M.
- Total incremental, connected stalls in the range of 1,700 to 2,000; Total incremental, connected sites to be in the range of 650 to 750 sites.
This was corrected on 04/18/2022 at 1:01 AM. The revised post includes guidance data for Q1 and FY22.