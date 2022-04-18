Volta GAAP EPS of -$0.77 misses by $0.58, revenue of $12.1M misses by $0.22M

Apr. 18, 2022 12:33 AM ETVolta Inc. (VLTA), VLTA.WSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Volta press release (NYSE:VLTA): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.77 misses by $0.58.
  • Revenue of $12.1M (+44.0% Y/Y) misses by $0.22M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $30.7M loss, compared to $12.9M loss in the prior-year period.
  • Cash and marketable securities were $262.3M as of December 31, 2021.
  • First quarter 2022: Revenue in the range of $8 million to $8.5 million vs. consensus of $9.82M.
  • Full year 2022: Revenue in the range of $70 million to $80 million vs. consensus of $74.27M.
  • Total incremental, connected stalls in the range of 1,700 to 2,000; Total incremental, connected sites to be in the range of 650 to 750 sites.

This was corrected on 04/18/2022 at 1:01 AM. The revised post includes guidance data for Q1 and FY22.

