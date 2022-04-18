Western Digital, Kioxia jointly invest in new flash memory facility

Apr. 18, 2022

  • Kioxia Corporation and Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) have finalized a formal agreement to jointly invest in the first phase of the Fab7 manufacturing facility at Kioxia's industry-leading Yokkaichi Plant in the Mie Prefecture of Japan.
  • This marks another important milestone in the 20-year strategic joint-venture partnership between the two companies.
  • The JV investment adds a sixth flash memory manufacturing facility to the Yokkaichi Plant, enhancing its position as the world's largest flash memory manufacturing site.
  • The first phase of the Y7 facility will produce 3D flash memory including 112- and 162-layer and future nodes.
  • The JV investment initial production to begin in the fall of calendar 2022.
