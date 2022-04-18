Palantir announces expansion to partnership with CDC
Apr. 18, 2022 2:38 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) notifies an extension and expansion of its work with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "through the outbreak response and disease surveillance solution for the Data Collation and Integration for Public Health Event Response Program."
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues critical work to modernize data management.
- The company said, Palantir's work on the DCIPHER Program utilizes the Palantir Foundry platform to support the time-sensitive data integration, management, and analysis that widespread events require."
- Since 2010, Palantir and the CDC's DCIPHER Program have increased their efforts together to include additional food-borne pathogens, respiratory pathogens, genomics-specific data challenges, as well as facilitating expanded collaboration between the CDC and state, tribal, local, and territorial partners.
- The current initiatives are separate and distinct from Palantir's COVID-19 response work with US federal health agencies.