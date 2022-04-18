CSX receives STB approval to acquire Pan Am Railways
Apr. 18, 2022 2:47 AM ETCSX Corporation (CSX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) said that the Surface Transportation Board approved CSX's application to acquire Massachusetts based Pan Am Railways.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- CSX will move forward with the acquisition with deal closure on June 1, 2022, at which time CSX will acquire control of Pan Am.
- Pursuant to the deal, CSX will operate Pan Am with a more reliable and more fuel-efficient fleet, significantly reducing fuel consumption and improving rail’s environmental footprint in the region.
- The addition will expand CSX’s reach in Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts while adding Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine to its existing 23-state network and will extend the reach of its service to a wider customer base over an expanded territory from and within New England.