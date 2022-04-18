Weyerhaeuser to purchase 80,800 acres of timberlands for $265M

Apr. 18, 2022 3:02 AM ETWeyerhaeuser Company (WY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) entered an agreement to purchase 80,800 acres of timberlands in North and South Carolina from a fund managed by Campbell Global for ~$265M.
  • The deal is comprised of productive timberlands situated in coastal markets and located to deliver immediate synergies with existing Weyerhaeuser timber and mill operations.
  • The addition is expected to deliver cash flow and harvest tons per acre within the company's Southern Timberlands business.
  • The key attributes include well-stocked timber inventory with a mature age class producing sawlog mix and average harvest of 6.5 tons/acre annually over the first 10 years with expected average adjusted EBITDA of ~$160/acre annually from timber operations over the first 10 years.
  • Pursuant to the deal, Weyerhaeuser (WY) will own or manage more than 900K acres of timberlands in the Carolinas.
  • The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
