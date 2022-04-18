East Stone Acquisition announces business combination with ICONIQ Holding

  • SPAC East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSCU) and ICONIQ Holding announced have entered into a definitive Business Combination Agreement.
  • Pursuant to the merger NWTN, Inc., a newly formed subsidiary will seek to be listed on the Nasdaq, representing a post-combination valuation of $2.5B for NWTN.
  • The outstanding shares of NWTN and East Stone will be converted into the right to receive shares of the Pubco.
  • NWTN's Founder and Chairman, Alan Wu, is expected to continue to lead Pubco after the closing of the Business Combination.
  • Recall in February, China's JHD Holdings cuts SPAC deal with East Stone Acquisition.
