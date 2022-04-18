UiPath, NCS enter strategic partnership to accelerate automated service delivery across Asia Pacific

Apr. 18, 2022 3:53 AM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • UiPath (NYSE:PATH) announces a strategic partnership with NCS for the deployment of enterprise-grade automation capabilities.
  • The integration to support NCS towards becoming the leading technology services firm in Asia Pacific with an automation-first approach to services delivery.
  • As UiPath’s key service provider in the region, NCS will jointly drive an automation-first approach, enhancing delivery capabilities and accelerating automated digital services for clients.
  • NCS, a UiPath Diamond Business Partner, will create an NCS UiPath Automation Practice to build automation solutions on the UiPath platform to enhance its NEXT services capabilities.
  • Additionally, NCS aims to upskill and certify its UiPath practitioners within the next three years and deploy hundreds of automations within the organization.
