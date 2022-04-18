Ukraine War Update: Missiles hit Lviv

Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:

Six dead as Russia strikes Lviv

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said six people were killed and another 11, including a child, were wounded by Russian strikes in the western Ukrainian city. Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen rising over the city as multiple explosions believed to be caused by missiles struck, according to AP staff Lviv.

Ukrainians defy Mariupol surrender deadline

The battered port city of Mariupol appeared on the brink of falling to Russian forces after seven weeks under siege, a development that what would give Moscow a crucial success in Ukraine following Russia's failure to storm the capital and the loss of its Black Sea flagship.

Zelenskyy asks world to respond to torture

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian troops in southern Ukraine have been carrying out torture and kidnappings, and he called on the world Sunday to respond.

-- The AP contributed to this report.