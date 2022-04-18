Reliq Health calls short seller report 'misleading'
Apr. 18, 2022 4:53 AM ETReliq Health Technologies Inc. (RQHTF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Reliq Health Technologies (OTCPK:RQHTF) said a report issued by a short seller on April 14 contains defamatory, misleading and demonstrably false statements that were intended to negatively impact the company's share price for the financial benefit of short sellers.
- The short position on the company increased in the weeks leading up to the distribution of the report, with over 5M shares currently shorted, Reliq (RQHTF) said in an April 18 press release.
- The company noted that it was made aware that the short selling firm is one of over two dozen firms that are currently the subject of a US Department of Justice probe launched in December 2021 into known short sellers and their practices.
- "We encourage investors to do their own due diligence on their investments, and to question the intent and reliability of reports that include disclaimers indicating that the authors stand to realize significant gains by shorting the stock in question, that the statements made in the report represent their opinions and not established facts, or that make no representations as to the accuracy of the information presented," said Reliq (RQHTF) CEO Lisa Crossley.