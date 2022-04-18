Mullen Automotive to begin construction for EV battery pack production at high voltage R&D facility in California
Apr. 18, 2022 5:18 AM ETMullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) plans to begin EV battery pack production out of its high voltage battery R&D facility located in Monrovia, California.
- The company is undertaking this effort to reduce dependency on third-party suppliers and reduce the risk associated with material and supply shortages, which currently plague the automotive industry and also lower costs and increase overall quality control in battery pack development.
- The company's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, the Mullen ONE EV Fleet Vans, and the DragonFLY Sports Car.
- The company has also recently filed over 120 patents in 24 countries related to the Mullen FIVE.
- The Mullen ONE, which is coming to market in Q2 2022 will be available in two classes of electric vans and will be designed, manufactured, and customized at company's Tunica, Mississippi, manufacturing facility.
- Shares down 1.4% premarket.