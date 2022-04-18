Cielo Waste Solutions CFO resigns, interim replacement named
Apr. 18, 2022 5:25 AM ETCielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CWSFF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cielo Waste Solutions (OTCQB:CWSFF) said CFO Stephanie Li is resigning to pursue other interests.
- The company's Corporate Controller Anna Cheong was appointed as interim CFO, effective immediately, by the board. Cielo has begun the process to find a permanent CFO.
- Li will remain at the company to provide transition support.
- In addition, the company said it continues on its previously stated plan for the development projects at the Aldersyde Facility and the Fort Saskatchewan Research & Development ((R&D)) facility.
- The company noted the R&D Facility is expected to be commissioned in August and the Aldersyde Facility phase-2 project remains on target for commissioning in September.