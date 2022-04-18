Cielo Waste Solutions CFO resigns, interim replacement named

Apr. 18, 2022 5:25 AM ETCielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CWSFF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Shot of an empty boardroom at work

Delmaine Donson/E+ via Getty Images

  • Cielo Waste Solutions (OTCQB:CWSFF) said CFO Stephanie Li is resigning to pursue other interests.
  • The company's Corporate Controller Anna Cheong was appointed as interim CFO, effective immediately, by the board. Cielo has begun the process to find a permanent CFO.
  • Li will remain at the company to provide transition support.
  • In addition, the company said it continues on its previously stated plan for the development projects at the Aldersyde Facility and the Fort Saskatchewan Research & Development ((R&D)) facility.
  • The company noted the R&D Facility is expected to be commissioned in August and the Aldersyde Facility phase-2 project remains on target for commissioning in September.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.