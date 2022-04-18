Shanghai factories resumes production under guidance
Apr. 18, 2022 5:47 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA), VLKAF, GMVWAGY, VWAPYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- As Shanghai eases COVID-19 curbs, automakers and biomedicine firms to chip manufacturers to restore production after formulating their own epidemic prevention plans with a guideline laid won by local authorities to push businesses back on track with caution.
- Automakers including Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is preparing to reopen it's plants after a nearly three-week COVID shutdown - Reuters.
- SAIC Motor, the Chinese partner of Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) said it would start stress-testing its own production resumption plans on Monday.
- Employees returning to work at Tesla (TSLA) and SAIC’s plants will need to undergo COVID tests every 48 hours.
- It is worth noting that Shanghai accounts for 11% of China’s automotive production.