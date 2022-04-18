General Mills' Lucky Charms cereal under FDA scrutiny after some consumers fall ill -AP
Apr. 18, 2022 5:49 AM ETGeneral Mills, Inc. (GIS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is probing General Mills' (NYSE:GIS) cereal Lucky Charms following over 100 complaints of customers getting sick after consuming the product, Associated Press reported.
- Several people have also posted on a food website, stating issues of diarrhea, vomiting and nausea following consumption of the product, said the report.
- The FDA said that it takes serious any reports of possible adulteration of a food that could lead to illness.
- The report added that General Mills said that it was aware of the issue but its own probe in the matter did not find any proof of consumers being sick due to Lucky Charms.