Synchrony Financial Non-GAAP EPS of $1.73 beats by $0.19, revenue of $3.38B beats by $720M

Apr. 18, 2022 6:04 AM ETSynchrony Financial (SYF)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Synchrony Financial press release (NYSE:SYF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.73 beats by $0.19.
  • Revenue of $3.38B (-0.6% Y/Y) beats by $720M.
  • Board approved an incremental $2.8 billion share repurchase authorization and, effective third quarter 2022, a planned 5% increase in regular common dividend
  • Purchase volume increased 17% to $40.5 billion
  • New accounts increased 10% to 5.5 million
  • Net interest margin increased 182 basis points to 15.80%
  • Efficiency ratio increased 110 basis points to 37.2%
  • Return on assets decreased 30 basis points to 4.0%
  • Return on equity decreased 430 basis points to 27.5%
