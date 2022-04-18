Synchrony Financial Non-GAAP EPS of $1.73 beats by $0.19, revenue of $3.38B beats by $720M
- Synchrony Financial press release (NYSE:SYF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.73 beats by $0.19.
- Revenue of $3.38B (-0.6% Y/Y) beats by $720M.
- Board approved an incremental $2.8 billion share repurchase authorization and, effective third quarter 2022, a planned 5% increase in regular common dividend
- Purchase volume increased 17% to $40.5 billion
- New accounts increased 10% to 5.5 million
- Net interest margin increased 182 basis points to 15.80%
- Efficiency ratio increased 110 basis points to 37.2%
- Return on assets decreased 30 basis points to 4.0%
- Return on equity decreased 430 basis points to 27.5%