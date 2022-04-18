Exela Technologies announces $125M shares exchange program

Apr. 18, 2022 6:13 AM ETExela Technologies, Inc. (XELA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) to exchange up to 100M shares of common stock for up to $125M liquidation preference of its 6.00% series B1 cumulative convertible perpetual preferred stock.
  • Each 20 shares of common stock are being exchanged for one share of series B1 preferred stock having a liquidation preference of $25/share of series B1 preferred stock (an effective price of $1.25/share).
  • $25 liquidation preference represents a 257% premium to the closing share price of $0.35 on April 15, 2022.
  • The company is also offering to exchange all of the outstanding 6.00% series B cumulative convertible perpetual preferred stock for series B1 preferred stock.
  • The offer is expected to close on May 16, 2022.
  • Shares tendered will be retired, reducing share count by approximately 20.6%.
  • The company intends to apply to list the series B1 preferred stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.