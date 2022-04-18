Exela Technologies announces $125M shares exchange program
Apr. 18, 2022 6:13 AM ETExela Technologies, Inc. (XELA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) to exchange up to 100M shares of common stock for up to $125M liquidation preference of its 6.00% series B1 cumulative convertible perpetual preferred stock.
- Each 20 shares of common stock are being exchanged for one share of series B1 preferred stock having a liquidation preference of $25/share of series B1 preferred stock (an effective price of $1.25/share).
- $25 liquidation preference represents a 257% premium to the closing share price of $0.35 on April 15, 2022.
- The company is also offering to exchange all of the outstanding 6.00% series B cumulative convertible perpetual preferred stock for series B1 preferred stock.
- The offer is expected to close on May 16, 2022.
- Shares tendered will be retired, reducing share count by approximately 20.6%.
- The company intends to apply to list the series B1 preferred stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.