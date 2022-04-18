High Tide to raise $30M in credit facilities with ConnectFirst Credit Union

Purchasing legal marijuana at a dispensary

nattrass/iStock via Getty Images

  • High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Connect First Credit Union for C$30M in credit facilities over an initial 5-year term.
  • The proposed facility will be used to replace the existing facility with its current bank lender.
  • The facilities consists of C$15M of term debt and a M&A revolving master line of C$15M.
  • The company expects to repay its existing facility with its current bank lender and repaying other existing debt on securing the proposed credit facilities with connectFirst, with the remaining proceeds from the term debt proceeds going to fund continued organic growth and general working capital requirements.
  • The company expects to close on the credit facilities during first half of June 2022.
