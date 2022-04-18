Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures slide amid low global holiday volume

Stock index futures point to a lower open on Wall Street Monday as rates continue their ascent.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.6% are faring a little worse than S&P futures (SPX) -0.5% and Dow futures (INDU) -0.3%.

European markets, as well as Hong Kong and Australia, are closed for Easter Monday.

Asian markets that are open, including Shanghai, are mostly lower after China reported annual Q2 GDP of 4.8%, which topped expectations, but was still far from the goal of 5.5% growth.

The Treasury yield curve is steepening again. The 10-year Treasury yield is up 4 basis points to 2.85% and the 2-year is up 3 basis points to 2.47% as the 2s10s spread approaches 40 basis points after its recent inversion.

Goldman Sachs says it now sees a 35% chance of a U.S. recession in the next two years.

Earnings season moves into a higher gear this week with more than 100 companies reporting, including Tesla on 4/20.

In company news, a cryptic tweet by Elon Musk led to speculation he'll make a tender offer for Twitter.