Iveda nabs $1.3M Smart Pole purchase order from IP Dream

Apr. 18, 2022 6:28 AM ETIveda Solutions, Inc. (IVDA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Iveda (NASDAQ:IVDA) signed a strategic partnership agreement with IP Dream for a $1.3M purchase order of 50 units of Iveda’s Utilus smart pole which is its initial order.
  • IP Dream is a worldwide provider of IT and communications technology in Japan since 2004, whose customers include Hitachi, Canon, Toyota, Secom, NTT Group and Softbank.
  • IP Dream will supply Utilus to its farming customers that produce high-end fruit in Japan; Utilus will also be used in large solar farms to prevent copper theft.
  • "Given the exponential market growth, we expect that Utilus will garner great traction in the agriculture industry alone," CEO David Ly commented.
