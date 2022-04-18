Targa Resources to redeem 9.5% Series A Preferred Stock

Apr. 18, 2022 6:32 AM ETTarga Resources Corp. (TRGP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) plans to redeem its 9.5% Series A Preferred Stock on May 3, 2022.
  • Post the redemption, there will be no Series A Preferred Stock outstanding, dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock will cease to accumulate and all rights of the holders of shares of Series A Preferred Stock will terminate.
  • The Series A Preferred Stock called for redemption will be redeemed on the Redemption Date at a per share price of $1,050/share of Series A Preferred Stock plus $8.87/share which is accrued and unpaid dividends from Apr.1, 2022.
  • The total redemption consideration is ~$973.4M.
  • The goal is to identify opportunities to generate additional free cash flow by enabling the company to realize annual cash savings associated with the redemption.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.