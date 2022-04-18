Bank of New York Mellon GAAP EPS of $0.86 beats by $0.01, revenue of $3.93B misses by $10M
Apr. 18, 2022 6:36 AM ETThe Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Bank of New York Mellon press release (NYSE:BK): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.86 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $3.93B (+0.3% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
- AUC/A of $45.5 trillion, increased 9%
- AUM of $2.3 trillion, increased 2%
- Provision for credit losses was $2 million compared with a benefit of $83 million.
- Return on common equity (“ROE”) – 8%; Return on tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) – 15% (b).
- Common Equity Tier 1 (“CET1”) ratio – 10.1%.
- Tier 1 leverage ratio – 5.3%.
- Average liquidity coverage ratio (“LCR”) – 109%.