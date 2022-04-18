Bank of New York Mellon GAAP EPS of $0.86 beats by $0.01, revenue of $3.93B misses by $10M

  • Bank of New York Mellon press release (NYSE:BK): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.86 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $3.93B (+0.3% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • AUC/A of $45.5 trillion, increased 9%
  • AUM of $2.3 trillion, increased 2%
  • Provision for credit losses was $2 million compared with a benefit of $83 million.
  • Return on common equity (“ROE”) – 8%; Return on tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) – 15% (b).
  • Common Equity Tier 1 (“CET1”) ratio – 10.1%.
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio – 5.3%.
  • Average liquidity coverage ratio (“LCR”) – 109%.
