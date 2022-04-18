DaVita and its former CEO cleared of labor collusion charges

Apr. 18, 2022

  • A jury acquitted the Denver, Colorado-based dialysis giant DaVita (NYSE:DVA) and its former Chief Executive Kent Thiry on charges that they conspired with three competitors not to recruit certain employees from each other in violation of federal labor laws.
  • In a first-of-its-kind prosecution, the Justice Department had alleged that DaVita and Thiry agreed with UnitedHealthcare (UNH) owned-Surgical Care Associates, Hazel Health, and Radiology Partners not to hire each other's senior executives and other staff between 2012 and 2019.
  • "The jury affirmed that this case should never have been brought," Thiry said in a statement after Friday's verdict at the Denver federal court. "I want to thank the community that provided so much support through this difficult time."
  • "(We) are grateful to put this matter behind us. We remain committed to operating with integrity and upholding the highest standards of law," DaVita (DVA) said, according to Reuters.
  • Thiry led the company for two decades before stepping down as CEO in 2019.
