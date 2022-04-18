Bank of America GAAP EPS of $0.80 beats by $0.05, revenue of $23.2B beats by $110M

  • Bank of America press release (NYSE:BAC): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.80 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $23.2B (+1.7% Y/Y) beats by $110M.
  • Provision for credit losses of $30 million increased $1.9 billion
  • Average deposits up $240 billion, or 13%, to $2.0 trillion
  • Average Global Liquidity Sources rose $106 billion, or 11%, to $1.1 trillion
  • Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 10.4% (Standardized); returned $4.4 billion to shareholders through common stock dividends and share repurchases
  • Return on average common shareholders' equity ratio of 11.0%; return on average tangible common shareholders' equity ratio of 15.5%
