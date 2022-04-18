Bank of America GAAP EPS of $0.80 beats by $0.05, revenue of $23.2B beats by $110M
Apr. 18, 2022 6:45 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Bank of America press release (NYSE:BAC): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.80 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $23.2B (+1.7% Y/Y) beats by $110M.
- Provision for credit losses of $30 million increased $1.9 billion
- Average deposits up $240 billion, or 13%, to $2.0 trillion
- Average Global Liquidity Sources rose $106 billion, or 11%, to $1.1 trillion
- Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 10.4% (Standardized); returned $4.4 billion to shareholders through common stock dividends and share repurchases
- Return on average common shareholders' equity ratio of 11.0%; return on average tangible common shareholders' equity ratio of 15.5%