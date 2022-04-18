Ride-sharing platform DiDi Global stock plunges as revenue declined 12.7% in Q4 amid delisting plans
Apr. 18, 2022 6:45 AM ETDiDi Global Inc. (DIDI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) shares plunged 21% premarket after reporting Q4 results and planning for delisting vote.
- Core Platform Transactions for the quarter were 2.791B.
- Transactions of China Mobility segment were 2.307B and the International segment were 484M.
- Core Platform Gross Transaction Value reached RMB67.2M during the quarter. GTV from the China Mobility segment was RMB56.2B and International segment was RMB11B.
- The company announced that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on May 23, 2022 to vote on delisting its shares from the New York Stock Exchange.
- The company said in statement on Saturday that it will not apply to sell shares on any other stock exchange before finishing the move in the U.S.
- The board and the company will continue to explore potential listing on another exchange outside the U.S.
- Since the start of 2022, shares dipped more than 53%.