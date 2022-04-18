Ride-sharing platform DiDi Global stock plunges as revenue declined 12.7% in Q4 amid delisting plans

Apr. 18, 2022 6:45 AM ETDiDi Global Inc. (DIDI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

Businessman Hailing Taxi Kuala Lumpur

Mlenny/E+ via Getty Images

  • DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) shares plunged 21% premarket after reporting Q4 results and planning for delisting vote.
  • Core Platform Transactions for the quarter were 2.791B.
  • Transactions of China Mobility segment were 2.307B and the International segment were 484M.
  • Core Platform Gross Transaction Value reached RMB67.2M during the quarter. GTV from the China Mobility segment was RMB56.2B and International segment was RMB11B.
  • The company announced that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on May 23, 2022 to vote on delisting its shares from the New York Stock Exchange.
  • The company said in statement on Saturday that it will not apply to sell shares on any other stock exchange before finishing the move in the U.S.
  • The board and the company will continue to explore potential listing on another exchange outside the U.S.
  • Since the start of 2022, shares dipped more than 53%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.