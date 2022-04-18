BeiGene, Novartis' tislelizumab gets approval in China for esophagus cancer
Apr. 18, 2022 6:52 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)NVSBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Novartis' (NVS) tislelizumab was approved by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) who have disease progression or are intolerant to first-line standard chemotherapy.
- Mark Lanasa, senior vice president and chief medical officer, Solid Tumors, at BeiGene said tislelizumab's regulatory submissions in this indication, which is submitted by Novartis, is under review in the U.S. and EU.
- The company said in an April 15 press release that tislelizumab is now approved for eight indications in China.