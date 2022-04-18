BitNile rallies 15% on reporting significant revenue surge, asset growth

Apr. 18, 2022 7:03 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Golden bitcoin on circuit board, Bitcoin cryptocurrency digital money exchange concept. Blockchain technology digital abstract background. 3D rendering

KanawatTH/iStock via Getty Images

  • BitNile (NYSE:NILE) reported 2021 year end revenue saw a 120% growth to $52M with lending and trading activities revenue at $16.9M (compared to $242K in prior year) due to allocation of capital to Digital Power Lending.
  • Revenue generated by cryptocurrency mining stood at $3.5M as the company resumed cryptocurrency mining operations during 2021.
  • GWW revenues increased by 40% to $25.6M.
  • Gross margins increased to 54.5% from 31.5% compared to the typically ranging between 33% and 37% with slight variations depending on the overall composition of its revenue.
  • Net loss narrowed down to $24.2M from net loss of $32.7M in prior year.
  • As of Dec.31, 2021, cash of $15.9M, marketable securities of $40.4M, digital currencies of $2.2M and other investments of $84.9M.
  • Total assets stood at $490.3M which indicated a 548% compared to prior year.
  • "During 2021, we were able to make significant investments in our subsidiary BitNile investing $86M in Bitcoin mining equipment and upgrades to our Michigan data center, which we strongly believe will contribute to both revenue growth and improved profitability in future periods. We also further diversified our holdings by investing $86.9M in our real estate portfolio.” CFO Kenneth S. Cragun commented.
  • With a positive working capital of $11.5M, the company invested $174.1M in property and equipment.
  • The company expects to triple top-line results in 2022, growing revenue to more than $155M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.