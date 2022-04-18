BitNile rallies 15% on reporting significant revenue surge, asset growth
Apr. 18, 2022 7:03 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- BitNile (NYSE:NILE) reported 2021 year end revenue saw a 120% growth to $52M with lending and trading activities revenue at $16.9M (compared to $242K in prior year) due to allocation of capital to Digital Power Lending.
- Revenue generated by cryptocurrency mining stood at $3.5M as the company resumed cryptocurrency mining operations during 2021.
- GWW revenues increased by 40% to $25.6M.
- Gross margins increased to 54.5% from 31.5% compared to the typically ranging between 33% and 37% with slight variations depending on the overall composition of its revenue.
- Net loss narrowed down to $24.2M from net loss of $32.7M in prior year.
- As of Dec.31, 2021, cash of $15.9M, marketable securities of $40.4M, digital currencies of $2.2M and other investments of $84.9M.
- Total assets stood at $490.3M which indicated a 548% compared to prior year.
- "During 2021, we were able to make significant investments in our subsidiary BitNile investing $86M in Bitcoin mining equipment and upgrades to our Michigan data center, which we strongly believe will contribute to both revenue growth and improved profitability in future periods. We also further diversified our holdings by investing $86.9M in our real estate portfolio.” CFO Kenneth S. Cragun commented.
- With a positive working capital of $11.5M, the company invested $174.1M in property and equipment.
- The company expects to triple top-line results in 2022, growing revenue to more than $155M.