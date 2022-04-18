DigitalBridge acquires Wafra's stake for $800M cash and stock deal
Apr. 18, 2022 7:19 AM ETDigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) to acquire Wafra’s 31.5% ownership in DigitalBridge’s investment management subsidiary for $410M of newly issued Class A common stock in DigitalBridge and cash consideration of $390M.
- Wafra will have rights to an earnout of up to $125M, subject to certain future performance thresholds, which may be paid up to 50% in stock at the company’s election.
- The transaction is immediately accretive to company's earnings and will result in 100% of DigitalBridge (DBRG) IM’s corporate share of performance fees on future fund offerings.
- CEO comment: “This accretive transaction will drive an immediate and substantial increase in earnings to DigitalBridge shareholders, raising their exposure to our high-growth, high-return investment management platform just as we are poised to continue scaling our full-stack strategy. It also further demonstrates our commitment to deploying balance sheet capital to its 'highest and best’ use, which in this case is more of our own fast-growing digital investment management platform.”
- The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2022.