G Medical Innovations to raise $7.5M in shares and warrants offering

Apr. 18, 2022 7:20 AM ETG Medical Innovations Holdings (GMVD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) entered into a definitive agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor to purchase 5M shares in a private placement.
  • The company will also issue to the investor warrants to purchase up to 6.25M shares.
  • The purchase price for one share and one warrant is $1.50; warrants have an exercise price of $1.50/share which will be immediately exercisable, and will expire five years from issuance.
  • Gross proceeds are seen at $7.5M; net proceeds to be used for repayment of existing debt and working capital purposes.
  • The private placement is expected to close on or about Apr.20.
  • Earlier issued warrants (in February 2022) to purchase 2.4M shares will be amended to have a reduced exercise price of $1.50/share.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.