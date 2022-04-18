G Medical Innovations to raise $7.5M in shares and warrants offering
Apr. 18, 2022 7:20 AM ETG Medical Innovations Holdings (GMVD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) entered into a definitive agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor to purchase 5M shares in a private placement.
- The company will also issue to the investor warrants to purchase up to 6.25M shares.
- The purchase price for one share and one warrant is $1.50; warrants have an exercise price of $1.50/share which will be immediately exercisable, and will expire five years from issuance.
- Gross proceeds are seen at $7.5M; net proceeds to be used for repayment of existing debt and working capital purposes.
- The private placement is expected to close on or about Apr.20.
- Earlier issued warrants (in February 2022) to purchase 2.4M shares will be amended to have a reduced exercise price of $1.50/share.