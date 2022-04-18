With two well-documented cases of recovery following its use, the antiviral Paxlovid developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) for coronavirus provides evidence supporting its potential in long COVID, a condition impacting an estimated 100 million people globally.

With no cure, long COVID affects up to 30% of those infected with the coronavirus. It is characterized by hundreds of different symptoms such as fatigue, chest pain, and brain fog lasting more than three months.

In one of the cases, a previously healthy and vaccinated 47-year-old woman who was experiencing long COVID symptoms was prescribed a five-day course of Paxlovid after she was reinfected, likely with the virus. On day 3, she reported a swift improvement of long COVID symptoms, according to Reuters.

"She's back to normal," remarked Dr. Linda Geng, co-director of Stanford Health Care's long COVID clinic and author of the case report, posted on Research Square ahead of peer review.

In another case, Lavanya Visvabharathy, 37, who works as an immunologist at Northwestern Medicine's long COVID clinic, tried Paxlovid on herself after experiencing long-term symptoms of COVID.

Towards the end of the five-day course of the therapy, she witnessed an improvement in fatigue and insomnia, and her headaches were less common. Two weeks after the completion of the therapy, the fatigue was gone. "That's 100% fixed," Visvabharathy said.

However, she added that carefully controlled clinical trials would be required to generate definite proof that the drug — authorized in the U.S. to prevent severe disease in high-risk COVID-19 patients — provides that kind of relief.

