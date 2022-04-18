NFI nabs contracts for up to 565 buses from Toronto's TTC
Apr. 18, 2022 7:29 AM ETNFI Group Inc. (NFYEF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- NFI (OTCPK:NFYEF) subsidiary New Flyer Industries Canada received new firm orders from the Toronto Transit Commission for 134 Xcelsior 40-foot hybrid-electric heavy-duty transit buses, and 68 Xcelsior sixty-foot hybrid-electric buses (136 equivalent units or “EUs”) for total of 270 EUs.
- The two 4-year contracts include options for up to an additional 263 forty-foot hybrid-electric buses and 100 sixty-foot buses, respectively.
- In total, NFI will add 733 EUs to its backlog from firm and option orders.
- The ordering company is the third-largest transit system in North America, delivering 526M+ annual passenger trips through its bus, subway, streetcar, and paratransit services in Toronto, Ontario.
- Besides the contract and backlog, the 40-foot hybrid-electric heavy-duty transit bus contract also includes 600 options made available to other Ontario-based transit agencies.