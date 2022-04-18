NFI nabs contracts for up to 565 buses from Toronto's TTC

Apr. 18, 2022 7:29 AM ETNFI Group Inc. (NFYEF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • NFI (OTCPK:NFYEF) subsidiary New Flyer Industries Canada received new firm orders from the Toronto Transit Commission for 134 Xcelsior 40-foot hybrid-electric heavy-duty transit buses, and 68 Xcelsior sixty-foot hybrid-electric buses (136 equivalent units or “EUs”) for total of 270 EUs.
  • The two 4-year contracts include options for up to an additional 263 forty-foot hybrid-electric buses and 100 sixty-foot buses, respectively.
  • In total, NFI will add 733 EUs to its backlog from firm and option orders.
  • The ordering company is the third-largest transit system in North America, delivering 526M+ annual passenger trips through its bus, subway, streetcar, and paratransit services in Toronto, Ontario.
  • Besides the contract and backlog, the 40-foot hybrid-electric heavy-duty transit bus contract also includes 600 options made available to other Ontario-based transit agencies.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.