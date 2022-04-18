Synchrony Financial approves incremental $2.8B buyback program, raises dividend by 5%

Apr. 18, 2022 7:37 AM ETSynchrony Financial (SYF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has approved an incremental share repurchase program of up to $2.8B, begins this quarter through June 30, 2023.
  • The company had approximately $250M remaining under its prior share repurchase program as of March 31, 2022, this brings the total buyback authorization to approximately $3.1B through June 30, 2023.
  • The company also intends to increase the quarterly cash dividend from $0.22 to $0.23 per share of common stock, representing ~5% growth, commencing in 3Q22.
  • On Monday, the company exceeded the consensus mark in Q1.
  • See SYF Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
