First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) reported Monday that its Q1 production reached 7.2M silver equivalent oz, consisting of 2.6M oz of silver and 58,892 oz of gold.

Q1 silver equivalent output rose 59% Y/Y but fell 16% from a record-breaking Q4 due to high absenteeism related to an increase in COVID-19 cases in January and February, which resulted in lower processed tons across all Mexican operating units.

Total ore processed during the quarter at the company's mines amounted to 877,118 metric tons, down 8% Q/Q.

First Majestic (AG) said it processed 114,190 tons of ore from the Ermitaño mine at the Santa Elena processing plant during Q1, up 10% Q/Q, citing strong underground development rates as the mine continues its planned ramp up in 2022, and it expects higher production rates as new production stopes are prepared and brought into production by year end.

First Majestic (AG) "can outperform massively," but at more than 3x estimated P/NAV, the stock has "no margin of safety at current levels for new investors," Taylor Dart writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.