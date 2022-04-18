Fiore Cannabis (OTCQX:FIORF) is acquiring Unified Group (Unified Spinco), a spin out entity of Unified Global CO, in an all-share transaction valued at US$1M.

Fiore signed an agreement with Unified Group Inc. (Unified Spinco), a spin out entity of Unified Global CO Inc. (Unified), to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Unified Spinco.

Fiore will issue 24.4M of its common shares at a deemed price of C$0.05.

Following the closing of the deal, Unified Spinco shareholders will own ~13.53% stake in Fiore.

Fiore said that through the transaction it will acquire certain letters of intent, brands and intellectual property, and leadership talent (Cannabis Assets) held by Unified Spinco, which will allow Fiore to potentially acquire up to 41 retail cannabis locations and three cultivation operations in Colorado, Oregon and Alberta, and to combine its current operations in Nevada and California with those acquired entities.

Unified Spinco shareholders are also entitled to certain earnouts upon the acquisition of the entities under the Cannabis Assets.

Fiore's President and CEO Erik Anderson, will resign from the board, effective April 18.

Unified's CEO and Executive Chairman, Paul Lufkin, has joined Fiore's board and will become the president and executive chairman of Unified-Fiore Mergerco.

As part of the agreement, Fiore said it will benefit from a US$1.5M financing of a convertible debenture that has been arranged with the assistance of Unified.

Fiore expects to use a portion of the net proceeds from the financing to pay the cost of the Cannabis Assets and the remaining funds for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including the repayment of select payables.