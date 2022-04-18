Service Properties Trust amends credit facility, maturity date extended

Apr. 18, 2022 7:42 AM ETService Properties Trust (SVC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) amended the agreement governing its revolving credit facility and exercised its option to extend its maturity date to January 2023.
  • The amendment terms include revolving credit facility commitments have been reduced from $1B to $800M, SVC can acquire up to $300M of real property assets.
  • The company can fund up to $100M of capital contributions required by Sonesta Holdco for business activities and to acquire additional shares of TravelCenters of America to retain its pro rata ownership of 8.2%, an increase from prior limit of $50M.
  • The company will maintain liquidity of $650M until it repays its $500M of 5% senior notes due in August 2022 and maintain at least $150M of liquidity thereon.
  • It has one additional 6-month extension option available beyond January 2023 while its existing waiver period has been extended to Dec.31, 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.