Service Properties Trust amends credit facility, maturity date extended
Apr. 18, 2022 7:42 AM ETService Properties Trust (SVC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) amended the agreement governing its revolving credit facility and exercised its option to extend its maturity date to January 2023.
- The amendment terms include revolving credit facility commitments have been reduced from $1B to $800M, SVC can acquire up to $300M of real property assets.
- The company can fund up to $100M of capital contributions required by Sonesta Holdco for business activities and to acquire additional shares of TravelCenters of America to retain its pro rata ownership of 8.2%, an increase from prior limit of $50M.
- The company will maintain liquidity of $650M until it repays its $500M of 5% senior notes due in August 2022 and maintain at least $150M of liquidity thereon.
- It has one additional 6-month extension option available beyond January 2023 while its existing waiver period has been extended to Dec.31, 2022.