Wendy's is downgraded at BMO Capital due to consumer spending worries

BMO Capital Markets lowered its rating on Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Market Perform after having the restaurant stock set at Outperform.

The firm took the view that Wendy's (WEN) is less well positioned for a tighter U.S. consumer spending environment relative to some quick service peers against the tough macro backdrop. It was highlighted that comparable sales for Wendy's lagged quick-service peers during the recession period in 2008-2009. BMO is also increasingly concerned about a trade-down effect within Wendy's (WEN) menu as price-sensitive consumer latch on to value items and lower order add-ons.

Analyst Andrew Strelzik: "As a result, we see greater risk to comp/margin expectations and temper our 2022/2023 EBITDA outlook below consensus. Valuation is undemanding, but it will be difficult to argue for multiple expansion if estimates are moving lower."

BMO assigned a price target to Wendy's (WEN) of $22, which works out to 13X the 2023 EBITDA estimate.

Shares of Wendy's (WEN) fell 1.87% to $20.50 in premarket action on Monday,

See all the valuation metrics on Wendy's.