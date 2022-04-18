NuZee enters market to co-pack single serve instant coffee
Apr. 18, 2022 7:53 AM ETNuZee, Inc. (NUZE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) enters a new co-packing category, single-serve instant coffee through an agreement with Wild Society Coffee.
- Through its partnership with the company, Wild Society Coffee will now offer a new single-serve instant coffee format online.
- "We are excited to enter into the gourmet instant coffee category with our single serve format. Like many of our products, our single serve instant coffee sticks are compact, easy to use, and there is no need for any equipment other than a mug and hot water. It's perfect to use in the outdoors for ultralight hiking, backpacking, hunting and fishing. We're confident a market exists for instant coffee amongst the outdoor enthusiasts with whom Wild Society works," says Travis Gorney, Chief Innovation Officer at NuZee.