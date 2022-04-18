Eli Lilly expects $165 million in charges related to in-process R&D projects
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) estimates approximately $165 million as upfront charges and development milestones in 1Q 2022 related to in-process research and development (“IPR&D”) projects acquired outside a business combination.
- The charges are likely to cause a nearly $0.15 impact on its 1Q 2022 earnings per share, Eli Lilly (LLY) said in a regulatory filing, adding that the non-GAAP financial measures for the period will not reflect the adjustments.
- “The company has not yet finalized its results for the period and therefore actual amounts could differ from those the company currently anticipates,” it added.
