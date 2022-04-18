Bank of New York Mellon's (NYSE:BK) Q1 earnings, excluding notable items, beat the average analyst estimate, in a quarter where the company dealt with rising interest rates and saw fee revenue reduced from exiting Russia.

"Throughout the quarter, we took actions in the investment securities portfolio to temper the immediate impact to capital from higher interest rates," said CEO Todd Gibbons. "And we expect higher interest rates to be a positive for both fee and net interest revenue going forward."

Total revenue of $3.9B for the quarter was unchanged Y/Y, or increased 2% when excluding a reduction related to Russia.

Q1 EPS of $0.94, when excluding $0.08 for notable items, beat the average analyst estimate of $0.86, and slipped from $1.05 in Q4 2021 and $0.98 in Q1 2021.

BNY Mellon (BK) stock is rising 1.0% in Monday premarket trading.

Q1 net interest revenue on fully taxable equivalent basis was $701M, vs. $681M in Q4 and $655M in Q1 2021; net interest margin on FTE basis was 0.76% vs. 0.71% in Q4 and 0.67% in the year-ago quarter.

BNY Mellon's (BK) Q1 revenue of $3.93B slipped 2% Q/Q and 3% Y/Y. Excluding

Q1 total fee revenue in $3.16B fell from $3.23B in Q4 and $3.26B in Q1 2021. Excluding an $88M reduction related to Russia, fee revenue would have been flat Y/Y.

Provision for credit losses was $2M vs. a benefit of $17M in Q4 and a benefit of $83M in the year-ago quarter.

Noninterest expense of $3.01B rose from $2.97B in Q4 and $2.85B in Q1 2021; staff expense of $1.70B increased from $1.63B in the prior quarter and $1.60B in the year-ago quarter.

Securities Services total revenue of $1.78B fell 3% Q/Q and was roughly unchanged from a year ago; pretax operating margin of 16% fell from 19% in Q4 and 23% in Q1 2021.

Market and Wealth Services total revenue of $1.20B increased 2% Q/Q and was essentially flat from the year-ago quarter; adjusted pretax operating margin of 41% vs. 43% in Q4 and 46% in Q1 2021.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

