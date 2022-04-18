Axon inks five-year contract with Columbus Division of Police
Apr. 18, 2022 8:03 AM ETAxon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Axon(NASDAQ:AXON) notifies that the Columbus Division of Police has signed a 5-year contract with Axon to deploy 2,000 Axon Body 3 cameras, 75 Axon Flex 2 cameras, 15 Axon Interview systems, 460 Axon Fleet 3 in-car camera systems featuring Axon's AI-powered automated license plate reader and 2,017 licenses for Axon Evidence, Axon's digital evidence management system.
- The technology to enable faster response times, reduce escalations and increase safety for officers and communities.
- The agency will also receive unlimited 3rd party storage with Axon Evidence and can manage and share all digital evidence in one management tool.
- The order was received in the Q1 2022 and will ship in multiple phases beginning May 2022.