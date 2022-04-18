Starbucks CEO looks to rally the troops

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) interim Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz told employees in a video made available on Monday that there were a lot of false promises made over the last few years, but he pledged to them that those days are over.

Schultz told the SBUX employees that he plans to focus on issues raised by employees in their co-creation sessions such as need for more training, guaranteed hours, as well as store maintenance and repair issues.

"I have realized there have been many short term decisions that have had an adverse affect. We are going to reverse that," Schultz stated.

As part of a strategy to prevent more stores from voting for unionization, Schultz also stated that he is reviewing the benefit packages for employees with an aim at making them more attractive.

The list of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) stores that have asked the NLRB to hold union elections now includes more than 170 locations.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is expected to post its earnings report during the first week of May. The coffee giant has missed revenue expectations in three of the last five quarterly reports.