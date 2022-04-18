Ocugen stock rises 7% on commercialization rights for COVID vaccine Covaxin in Mexico
Apr. 18, 2022 8:12 AM ETOcugen, Inc. (OCGN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Bharat Biotec amended their agreement to expand Ocugen’s exclusive territory to include commercialization of COVID vaccine Covaxin in Mexico.
- Malvern, Pa.-based Ocugen said it gives the the company commercialization rights for Covaxin in all of North America.
- Earlier in April, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed a clinical hold on Ocugen's (OCGN) phase 2/3 study of Covaxin after the company implemented a temporary pause in dosing the participants of the study.
- The company's action came on the heels of World Health Organization's decision to suspend the Bharat Biotech-developed Covaxin for supplies through United Nations agencies after certain GMP deficiencies were identified.
- Ocugen (OCGN) said in an April 18 press release that the license extension between the two companies with respect to commercialization in Mexico includes the same profit share structure as in the U.S.
- The company noted that Covaxin, which is already authorized for emergency use in adults in Mexico, has been submitted for emergency use authorization in children two to 18 years.
- OCGN +6.88% to $2.95 premarket April 18