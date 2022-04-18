Casa Systems stock jumps as Verizon buys 9.9% stake
Apr. 18, 2022 8:16 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ), CASABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) shares jumped more than 40% premarket after announcing that Verizon (NYSE:VZ) will invest approximately $40M in the company's common stock, resulting in a 9.9% ownership stake.
- The company also won a multi-year purchase contract to provide its 5G core network functions to Verizon (VZ), helping power the company’s public Mobile Edge Compute (MEC) service offering.
- “This announcement is an important milestone for our 5G Core and Security Gateway technology, as well as the growth potential of our business,” said Jerry Guo, President and CEO of Casa Systems.