Amoy Diagnostics, AstraZeneca team up to develop companion diagnostics programs

  • China-based Amoy Diagnostics is collaborating with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to develop and sell AmoyDx assays that may cover any type of indication or biomarker for companion diagnostic (CDx) use with the British drugmaker's medicines globally.
  • A CDx is a test helps a health care professional determine whether a particular drug's benefits to patients will outweigh any potential serious side effects or risks and identify patients who are most likely to benefit from the particular medicine.
  • The first projects to be started include the co-development of a CDx to identify patients with prostate cancer with Homologous Recombination Repair gene mutations, in China, the EU and Japan; and a CDx to identify patients with breast cancer who have BRCA gene mutations, in the EU for Lynparza (olaparib) monotherapy.
